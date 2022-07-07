Penguins and otters refuse cheaper fish diet as Japanese aquarium faces rising costs

Penguins and otters at the Hakone-en Japanese aquarium in the Kanagawa prefecture have been refusing to eat the cheaper fish switched in their diet.

The aquarium, which typically fed the animals horse mackerel, switched to a more budget-friendly mackerel due to rising costs.

“For the ones who refuse to eat the new fish, we just give them what they used to eat”, said a spokesperson at the aquarium to Vice.

The Agence France-Press (AFP) attributed the rising cost of horse mackerel to general inflation and a recent low catch yield.

