Jared Leto attends Met Gala dressed as Lagerfeld’s beloved pet

Jared Leto’s Karl Lagerfeld tribute was perhaps the most unexpected at this year’s Met Gala.

The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman arrived anonymously, hidden under a human-size furry white cat costume.

The singer and actor paid tribute to the fashion designer by dressing as his beloved pet cat named Choupette.

The theme of this year’s fashion event was unveiled last September as “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and promises to “examine the life” of the late designer’s fashion legacy.

