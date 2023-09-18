Jeff Stelling led hundreds of people on a walk from Wembley to Wycombe on Sunday (17 September) to raise money for a prostate cancer charity in honour of Bill Turnbull.

The former Soccer Saturday presenter walked his 34th marathon for Prostate Cancer UK in memory of his fellow broadcaster who died in 2022 after being diagnosed with the disease.

Footage shows onlookers cheering as the 68-year-old led 368 walkers to Adams Park, the home of Turnbull’s beloved football team.

Stelling was joined on the walk by Will Turnbull, Bill’s son, who completed the walk with his wife Ellie.