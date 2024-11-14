John Lewis has released its much-anticipated Christmas 2024 advert in full

This year, the retailer follows a woman frantically buying a last-minute gift for her sister.

The Gifting Hour opens with heroine Sally running into the retailer’s Oxford Street flagship store, the first time a John Lewis store has appeared in its Christmas ad, 15 minutes before closing time.

Falling through a rack of dresses, she steps into the attic of her childhood home, and begins a journey through her memories of growing up with her sister as she searches for a thoughtful present.

Richard Ashcroft, the former Verve frontman, provides the soundtrack with his song Sonnet from his Acoustic Hymns album.