Judi Dench left red-faced after opening charity Christmas present

Dame Judi Dench is left somewhat red-faced when she opens a surprise charity Christmas present.

The actress appears in the fun Christmas advert for charity ShelterBox.

In the advert, Dame Judi is seen opening her presents early, only to find she has been gifted a red thong, a rollerskate and a pink dustpan and brush.

Declaring red is “not my colour”, Dame Judi then delivers an important message for the festive period.

Her message is simple, instead of spending money on unwanted presents, give a gift that really means something.