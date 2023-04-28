Watch: Cheeky baby grabs Princess Kate’s handbag during Aberfan visit

A cheeky baby grabbed the Princess of Wales’ handbag during a visit to Aberfan, Wales, on Friday 28 April.

Lucy Williams, from the village, could be seen holding her one-year-old son Daniel as the royal met with crowds.

The adorable tot soon became fixated on the handbag and took hold of it himself as Princess Kate smiled on.

She left it in his capable hands as she continued to greet others who had gathered at the Aberfan memorial garden to pay their respects to those who lost their lives during the 1966 disaster.

