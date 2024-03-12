Whoopi Goldberg defends Kate amid Mother’s Day photo row

Whoopi Goldberg has defended the Princess of Wales after she released an edited family photo of herself and her three children for Mother’s Day.

Discussing the royal row on ABC’s talk show The View, Goldberg suggested she knows very few people who don’t “manipulate” their snaps.

“I’m sorry, I know very few people who don’t manipulate their own photos. I mean all you gotta do is swipe. Those editors swipe, God knows people look how those photos look,” she said on Monday 11 March.

Goldberg’s co-host Sara Haines, however, argued that there’s a difference between “filtering” and Photoshopping a picture.