Katie Price reveals real reason for her weight loss: ‘It’s driving me mad’

Katie Price has addressed critics of her recent weight loss in a Snapchat video to fans.

She told followers she had consciously decided to slim down through a new regime of ‘being active and eating healthily’, after putting on weight in recent years due to injuries.

“I broke my feet and I was in a wheelchair for 10 months,” Price said, adding “And then I did all the IVF stuff, that also puts on weight.”

The video came after some fans had claimed the former Page 3 model had ‘looked unwell’ in recent pictures posted to Instagram.