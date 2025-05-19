Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
01:10
Katie Price reveals real reason for her weight loss: ‘It’s driving me mad’
Katie Price has addressed critics of her recent weight loss in a Snapchat video to fans.
She told followers she had consciously decided to slim down through a new regime of ‘being active and eating healthily’, after putting on weight in recent years due to injuries.
“I broke my feet and I was in a wheelchair for 10 months,” Price said, adding “And then I did all the IVF stuff, that also puts on weight.”
The video came after some fans had claimed the former Page 3 model had ‘looked unwell’ in recent pictures posted to Instagram.
