Hundreds of bikers line streets in tribute to veteran killed in hit-and-run

Hundreds of bikers lined the streets to pay tribute to an armed forces veteran who was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Glyn Clarke, 69, died at the scene of a collision involving a blue Mazda on the A2050 in Harbledown, Kent, in August.

He was a member of the Queen’s Regimental Riders Association and volunteered as the group’s land manager for its site and clubhouse near Faversham.

In a fitting tribute to the “beloved” grandfather, Glynn’s coffin was escorted by other bikers on its journey through Canterbury to Barham Crematorium.

Traffic came to a standstill and well-wishers lined the pavements for the convoy on Friday 6 October.