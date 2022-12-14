Rescued bear cub who was rejected at birth enjoys swim in frozen pond at new home

A young bear cub who was rejected by his mother has been exploring his new surroundings in Kent.

The 10-month-old can be seen enjoying a chilly dip in a frozen pond at the Wildwood Trust, his new home.

After being rejected at birth, Boki was hand reared and will soon be weaned off human contact and help him learn natural bear behaviours.

Wildwood Trust is located in Herne, near Canterbury, and is home to deer, badgers, wild boar, wolves and other bears.

