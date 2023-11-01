King Charles and Queen Camilla meet soldiers at war memorial during trip to Kenya

King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited a war memorial during their trip to Kenya on Wednesday morning (1 November).

The royal couple took part in an act of remembrance alongside British and Kenyan troops during a visit to a Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery in Nairobi.

Charles also presented medals to a Kenyan believed to be one of the world’s oldest surviving Second World War veterans after he lost his military honours.

The King handed the five medals to former corporal Samweli Mburia, during a poignant ceremony where other old soldiers who fought for Britain against Hitler’s regime also received replacements of their military honours.

It is claimed Mr Mburia is 117 years old.