Kevin Pietersen uploaded a photo on X/Twitter of him wearing a plastic wedding ring and without his watch in a post aimed at Sadiq Khan.

The former England cricket captain captioned the image: "Gotta go into London today. No watch and a flimsy piece of plastic on my wedding finger. Well done, [Sadiq Khan]," as he appeared to express fear of being robbed in the city.

Pietersen has previously been picture wearing a £20,000 Hublot watch.

The image divided social media users, with some supporting Pietersen's post and others mocking his actions.