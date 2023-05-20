Khloe Kardashian has shared a rare photo with her baby boy, as she poked fun at her sister Kim Kardashian with an amusing T-shirt.

The star took to Instagram to post adorable snaps of her nine-month-old and in the photos, she wears a white T-shirt with the words “Get Your F***ing Ass Up and Work” and a picture of her older sister’s face.

“In my best Kim K voice!” Khloe captioned the shots.

The words on her shirt reference Kim’s infamous quote from a Variety article published in March 2022.

