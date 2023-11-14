King Charles III celebrates his 75th birthday on Tuesday 14 November, just over a year after acceding to the throne.

The monarch, who is 14 months into his job as head of state, reaches his three-quarter century milestone in the same year he was crowned, and a week after opening parliament for the first time as sovereign.

He will spend his 75th birthday working, and the occasion will also be marked by gun salutes across the capital.

Charles will officially launch the Coronation Food Project with the Queen, which aims to bridge the gap between food waste and food need.

He will also host a Buckingham Palace reception highlighting the work of nurses and midwives over the decades as part of the NHS 75 celebrations.