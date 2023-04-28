King Charles III meets Australian veterans to kick off charity torch relay

King Charles III witnessed an Australian charity kick off the London leg of a torch relay in celebration of its centenary on Friday, 28 April.

Torchbearers, participants and families gathered with His Majesty in Buckingham Palace’s quadrangle at the event to mark 100 years of Legacy.

The charity was founded in 1923 by a small group of First World War veterans.

It supports thousands of veterans, spouses and children of Australian Defence Force members who have been affected by the death or serious injury of a loved one.

