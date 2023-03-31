King Charles III and the Queen consort concluded their state visit to Germany on Friday, 31 March.

The couple toured the ruins of a Hamburg church bombed by the Allies during the Second World War, taking time in the rain to greet well-wishers after laying wreaths.

His Majesty and Camilla also found time to enjoy beer at a food fair and watched a performance by a Beatles tribute band.

Hamburg is closely associated with the Liverpudlian musicians, where they played one of their earliest professional gigs.

