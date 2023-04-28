Stone of Destiny returns to England to be placed in King Charles’s coronation chair

The Stone of Destiny has left Edinburgh Castle on its journey to Westminster Abbey, where it will be installed in the coronation chair for the coronation of King Charles III on 6 May.

First minister Humza Yousaf joined heralds, soldiers, a piper and staff from Historic Environment Scotland for a ceremony in Edinburgh Castle’s Great Hall to see the stone start its historic journey.

The legendary stone has become a symbol of Scottish nationhood, having previously been housed in Westminster Abbey for 700 years.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.