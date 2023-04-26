Veteran from 1953 coronation flypast shares advice to pilots ahead of 2023 event

A 93-year-old veteran of the flypast at the 1953 coronation has urged the pilots taking part next month to make sure they enjoy the occasion.

Retired Squadron Leader Terrance Devey Smith was the guest of honour at RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire on Tuesday 25 April for a rehearsal of the event planned for London on 6 May.

“Just enjoy it, because it’s not going to last, you don’t get many exhilarating times,” he said.

The 2023 flypast will follow King Charles III’s coronation parade at 2:30pm.

