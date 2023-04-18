The first rehearsal for King Charles III’s coronation took place as military paraded through the quiet streets of central London in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The rehearsal was due to start at 10pm on Monday but was delayed, before hundreds of military personnel followed the route on horseback preparing for the coronation on 6 May.

Charles will be crowned alongside his wife, Camilla, at Westminster Abbey.

He acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.