Coronation: What will happen inside Westminster Abbey?

King Charles III will be crowned in a ceremony which will be televised globally from Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May.

His Majesty has chosen the London church for his ceremony, where monarchs have been crowned since 1066.

On the day, the King will be crowned sitting in a 700-year-old Coronation Chair with a Holy Communion service expected to be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

This video details what will happen inside the Abbey in less than a month's time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.