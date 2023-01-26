King Charles III was greeted with a warm welcome during his first visit to the new Africa Centre in south London on Thursday, 26 January.

The King toured the cultural organisation’s new headquarters in Southwark, where he spoke to artists, popped into a radio station and joined a discussion about the effects of climate change in Africa.

The Africa Centre originally in Covent Garden in 1964 to champion the cause of Africa and its people worldwide.

On arrival, the King was greeted by welcoming beats of the Oduduwa Talking Drummers.

