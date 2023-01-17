Northampton council installs King Charles mural likened to ‘Spitting Image puppet’

Northampton Town Council has installed a King Charles III mural which has been mocked by residents who believe it looks like "a Spitting Image puppet."

The piece was erected after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who also features in the mural, to mark the beginning of the reign of the new monarch.

Costing £1,720 to create, the mural has been councillor Nazim Choudary through a councillor community fund.

One resident wrote on social media that the King "looks more like his Spitting Image puppet" while another said it was a "waste of taxpayer's money."

