Queen Camilla leaves hospital after visiting King Charles

Queen Camilla left the hospital after visiting King Charles who remained in for another night after his procedure.

The Queen left The London Clinic on Saturday, 27 January, in the same black Audi in which she arrived.

Camilla, wearing a white blouse and black jumper, was seated in the front passenger’s seat.

A small crowd of well-wishers gathered on the pavement as she left the hospital.

Charles spent the night at a central London hospital after undergoing treatment and was said to be “doing well”.

It is not known how long the monarch will stay at The London Clinic, although reports suggest he could remain there throughout the weekend.