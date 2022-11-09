King Charles unveils statue of late Queen Elizabeth II at York Minster

King Charles III has unveiled a statue of his ”beloved” mother, Queen Elizabeth II, for the first time since her death.

Speaking at the ceremony at York Minster, Charles said: “The late Queen was always vigilant for the welfare of her people during her life.

“Now her image will watch over what will become Queen Elizabeth Square for centuries to come.”

The two-metre sculpture, weighing over one tonne, is made from lepine limestone from France and was designed to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

It was completed in August, a month before her death.

