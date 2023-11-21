Sarah Ferguson praises King Charles during ITV appearance

The Duchess of York described King Charles III as “such a kind man” as she detailed his love for his grandchildren.

During an appearance on This Morning, Sarah Ferguson shared warm words for the King and Queen.

“He is such a kind man,” she told hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on Monday 20 November.

“Both the King and Queen, they are very kind. They both love their grandchildren and I love that.”

The duchess also offered her marriage advice to callers during her This Morning appearance.