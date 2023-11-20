Watch: Sarah Ferguson shares marriage advice

The Duchess of York offered her marriage advice to This Morning callers on Monday 20 November.

Sarah Ferguson was a guest presenter on the morning TV show, working alongside Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

During an agony aunt segment, Fergie offered her advice to a woman who worried that she wasn’t making time for her husband.

“Take your husband for a really great surprise,” she said.

“Pop down and get a lovely, saucy underwear department in your chest of drawers... then take him out for a treat.”

The duchess added that the “element of surprise” will bring the magic back to the relationship, as will “sexy underwear”.