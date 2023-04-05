New photograph of King and Queen Consort released ahead of coronation

A new photograph of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, taken last month in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, has been released.

Alongside the image, the palace has also shared the invitation for the King’s coronation, which will be issued in due course to over 2,000 guests who will form the congregation in Westminster Abbey.

Charles is due to be crowned on 6 May alongside his wife Camilla, who will be using the title of Queen instead of Queen Consort at the ceremony.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.