Queen feeds donkeys during visit to sanctuary in Kenya

The Queen fed donkeys as she toured a rescue centre in Kenya as her state visit continued on Wednesday, 1 October.

Camilla and the King are touring the country over five days, their first state visit to a Commonwealth nation, in a trip that has seen the King speak about Britain and Kenya’s troubled colonial past.

The Queen met children during a visit to Brooke Donkey Sanctuary in Nairobi to hear how the charity is working with the Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals to rescue donkeys at risk.