Moment lost labrador found down a 15ft hole in the Peak District

Watch the moment a Labrador Retriever who got lost for 24 hours in the Peak District was rescued after being found trapped down a 15ft hole - by another dog.

Eight-year-old Gracie was on a walk on marshland near Kinder Scout when her owner Guy Beggs lost sight of her during poor weather conditions on Monday, January 2.

Along with a search and rescue team, Guy, 41, trawled “12 miles in and around the bog land”.

Unbeknown to Guy his beloved pooch had plunged down a 4.5 metre-deep pothole just yards away from the track they had been walking along.

