Doctor shares how to talk to children about grief after Liam Payne death

A doctor is sharing practical advice on how to talk to children about grief following the death of One Direction star, Liam Payne.

For many of his young fans, it will be their first time experiencing loss, and Dr Amir says spending too much time on social media can make the healing process more difficult.

He adds: “Talk to people if you’re feeling very low, and if you are that person that person comes to talk to, listen and be supportive.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.