Liz Truss: George Clooney wishes the new prime minister ‘the best’

George Clooney wished Liz Truss “the best” and willed that she will have “some luck” in dealing with the cost of living crisis.

The star gave Sky News his two cents on the new prime minister from the red carpet at the Leicester Square premiere of Ticket To Paradise.

“There are a lot of things coming up ... a lot of financial worries for the whole country, so we all hope that she does her best, and we hope that there is some luck in it because it’s a tough time for everybody,” Mr Clooney said.

