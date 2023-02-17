Self-driving cars trialled on public roads in London in ‘first of its kind’ test

A “ground-breaking” trial of self-driving car, thought to be the first of its kind in the UK, has been undertaken in Woolwich, south east London.

Two self-driving Nissan electric cars completed hundreds of laps around a 2.7-mile route on busy A roads over the past two years as part of the ServCity trial.

The project aims to identify and overcome barriers to deploying autonomous vehicles in cities, which ends in March.

Approximately 270 cameras installed on the roads relaed information to the vehicles about potential issues ahead.

