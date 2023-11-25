First look at Trafalgar Square’s Christmas tree as spruce cut down in Norway

Trafalgar Square's Christmas tree has been felled in Norway ahead of its arrival in London.

The gift will arrive in the capital city before a lights switch-on ceremony on 7 December.

Standing at 62ft (19 metres) tall, the spruce grew in Nordmarka just outside of Oslo.

A Norwegian spruce is sent to London each year as a festive gift thanking Britain for its support during the Second World War.

Lord Mayor of Westminster Patricia McAllister, British Ambassador Jan Thompson, and Mayor of Oslo Anne Lindboe took part in the official tree felling ceremony in Norway.