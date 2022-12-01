Trafalgar Square Christmas tree lit up in festive ceremony

The festive season is really kicking off in London, with Trafalgar Square’s Christmas tree now lit up in all its glory.

This video shows the magnificent tree, standing over 20 feet tall, shining in the central London plaza.

Given to the UK as a gift in appreciation for support during the Second World War, it was felled in Norway in a ceremony.

It is usually grown for over half a century before being shipped to the UK and driven to London ahead of Christmas.

