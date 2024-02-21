Lancashire EuroMillions winners reveal how they’ll spend £61m jackpot

A Lancashire couple who won a £61 million EuroMillions jackpot have revealed what they would like to spend the money on.

Richard and Debbie Nuttall, both 54, were celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary in Fuerteventura when they were given the life-changing news.

“We were stunned but also very excited at the time, it was almost like Del Boy and Rodney when they come out of Sotheby’s and they start cheering and punching the air,” Richard said of the jackpot.

The pair, from Colne, told reporters at a press conference to announce their win in Clitheroe, Lancashire, on Wednesday (21) how they’d like to use the winnings.