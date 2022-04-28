A generous lottery winner who has given away over half of her £115 million fortune said the first thing she did after finding out about the win was "put the kettle on".

Frances Connolly, 55, scooped the EuroMillions jackpot in 2019 and has revealed she's since become "addicted" to helping others.

Appearing on Sky News on Thursday, Frances discussed the life-changing moment she and her husband found out about the win.

"I think for the first time in my life I was dumbfounded, I was shocked, I had nothing to say," she said.

