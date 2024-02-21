Machine Gun Kelly left fans shocked as he revealed his new body art on Tuesday 20 February.

The rapper took to Instagram to debut a blackout tattoo covering his entire upper torso.

While a few of his original tattoos can still be seen through gaps along his arms - and within the cross symbol on his chest - the ink envelops his upper body.

“For spiritual purposes only,” MGK wrote, sharing a photo of his new tattoo on Instagram.

It is the only post on his profile, which has nearly nine million followers.