Erling Haaland’s footballing prowess could be overshadowing tourism in Sweden thanks to a spelling error.

Anyone who searches for Halland, a western region of the Scandinavian country, and makes a mistake in the spelling of its name could find themselves faced with pictures of the Manchester City star.

Visit Halland’s Jimmy Sandberg has penned an open letter in an appeal for people to double check their searches, as the footballer’s popularity is “completely suffocating our online presence.”

The tourism board has invited Haaland to visit Halland in the future.

