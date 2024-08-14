Mark Zuckerberg unveils bizarre Roman statue of his wife

Mark Zuckerberg has surprised his wife, Priscilla Chan, with a giant Roman-inspired statue for their back garden.

The Facebook founder took to social media to show off his rather bizarre creation on Tuesday 13 August.

“Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife,” he wrote, sharing photos of Priscilla posing by the statue.

Unsurprisingly, the carving quickly caught the attention of Zuckerberg’s followers, who flooded the comment section.

“Husbands everywhere are shaking,” one person wrote.

Another added: “This is the most billionaire thing to do ever.”