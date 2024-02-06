Martin Lewis’ tips to cut car breakdown costs

Financial expert Martin Lewis has shared tips to cut down costs of car breakdowns.

He shared three top tips with people on The Martin Lewis Money Show on Tuesday, 6 February.

“If you’re willing to switch, you can get full-service cover,” he said, highlighting how viewers can save by switching firms.

He also highlighted the importance of haggling when negotiating price, adding that those who haggled with the AA and RAC saw an 85 per cent success rate of lessening costs.