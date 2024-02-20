Car finance: Martin Lewis explains next steps after using reclaim tool

Martin Lewis has explained the next steps for those who have issued a complaint over the car finance commission scandal.

It comes after the MoneySavingExpert founder revealed a percentage of car finance deals before 28 January 2021 had “discretionary commission arrangements”, allowing dealers to change interest offered to customers and increase their commission - a practice that was later banned by the Financial Conduct Authority, which has launched a major investigation into whether people could be owed compensation.

In an update on his ITV show on Tuesday (20 February) Lewis explained the next steps for those who have taken action.