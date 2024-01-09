Jeremy Hunt unable to tell Martin Lewis how the public can help the economy

Jeremy Hunt was unable to tell Martin Lewis whether the public should save or spend money to help the economy.

The chancellor was grilled by the MoneySavingExpert founder on his eponymous ITV show broadcast on Tuesday (9 January).

Mr Lewis pressed Mr Hunt on whether a “good citizen” should spend money to boost the economy or save to keep inflation down.

“I pride myself on always giving people direct answers to questions, but I’m not going to answer that one... that is very, very individual,” Mr Hunt responded.