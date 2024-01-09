Martin Lewis has clarified the confusion surrounding the government's so-called "side hustle tax" on platforms such as eBay, Vinted, Etsy, and airBnB.

Speaking on his ITV show on Tuesday, 9 January, the MoneySavingExpert founder explained how firms will be required to report earnings to HMRC - but they will only do so automatically if a 30 or more items a year are sold, or if a seller has total earnings over the equivalent of €2,000 (around £1,700).

“A woman got in touch with me worried because she was selling her old baby stuff for a couple of hundred quid... you are not going to be taxed,” he said.