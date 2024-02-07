Martin Lewis warns millions of drivers they could be due payout

Martin Lewis has warned millions of drivers they could be due a payout for unfair car finance commission.

Speaking on his ITV show on Tuesday, 6 February, the MoneySavingExpert founder explained how a percentage of car finance deals before 28 January 28 had “discretionary commission arrangements”, allowing dealers to change interest offered to customers and increase their commission - a practice that was later banned by the Financial Conduct Authority.

A new investigation means that overpaid interest is given back to anyone who is affected, Lewis explained - meaning millions of drivers could be getting money back.