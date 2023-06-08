Martin Lewis’s two tips to save ‘hundreds’ on car insurance

Martin Lewis has revealed his tips for motorists to save “hundreds” of pounds on their car insurance.

Speaking on The Martin Lewis Podcast on BBC Radio 5 Live, the MoneySavingExpert founder told listeners that for those looking to renew their policy, the “perfect” time to search for quotes from other firms is around 23 days before renewal in order to get the best deal.

“Timing can save you hundreds of pounds,” Mr Lewis said.

The financial expert also advised that adding an additional driver onto a policy could also cut costs.