Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to families who could claim up to £40,000

Martin Lewis has issued an urgent warning to families who he says can possibly claim up to £40,000 in backdated bereavement support.

Speaking on The Martin Lewis Money Show on Tuesday, 23 January, the MoneySavingExpert explained that unmarried people with children have until 8 February to submit a claim.

As Mr Lewis has previously explained, a recent law change means that co-habiting parents can get backdated support - including for bereavements dating back to 2001, for a limited time.

Support is available if your partner dies before you reach state pension age.