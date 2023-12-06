Martin Lewis reveals how much it really costs to run your Christmas lights

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but also the most expensive.

Money-saving expert Martin Lewis has now outlined exactly how much it costs to switch on your festive lights.

Speaking on The Martin Lewis Money Show Live on Tuesday (5 December), he said: “If they’re LED, I’ve worked it out, it’s roughly a penny per 12 hours per 100 bulbs. If they’re incandescent it’s 13 times that.

“If you’re worried about the cost of your Christmas lights, if you’ve got LEDs up, LEDs are perfect. You can run them six hours a day for a month and it’s 15p, so you don’t have to worry too much about the energy bill, it’s more if they’re incandescent.”