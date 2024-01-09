Martin Lewis urges people to do one thing as energy bills rise

Money-saving expert Martin Lewis is urging people to do one thing following the January energy bill rise.

With a five percent energy rise on bills coming into effect from January 1, Mr Lewis has urged people to check your bill.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (9 January), he said: “The absolute number one piece of housekeeping everyone should be doing is first of all, those on direct debits should check how much energy credit you are in.”

The 51-year-old also urged people with direct debits to use an energy calculator.