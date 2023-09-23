Martin Lewis has issued a money-saving tip for those struggling with their energy bills.

Mr Lewis has shared an “easy way” E.ON customers can save money with an E.ON Next Pledge Tracker, which is available to existing customers and gives a discount off the Price Cap.

In a video, he explained: “The discount will be roughly three percent. You pay three percent less than whatever the Ofgem set Price Cap is. Whatever happens to the Price Cap, if you are on this particular tariff, you will pay less.

“If you’re not sure what to do and you’re just going to sit on the price cap, and this suits you, it’s a no-brainer because it is cheaper.”