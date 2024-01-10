Martin Lewis warns ‘clock is ticking’ on extra £1K for buying first home

Martin Lewis has shared an easy way first-time buyers can get an extra £1,000 towards their first home.

The money-saving expert has urged everyone to put £1 into a Lifetime ISA (LISA) account.

Speaking on The Martin Lewis Show on ITV on Tuesday (January 9), he explained how those aged from 18 to 39 who don’t already own a home can put away up to £4,000 each tax year in the savings account.

In return, the Government will pay you a bonus worth 25 percent of your savings, worth a maximum of £1,000 each tax year.